Jon Moxley Beats Darby Allin, Earns World Title Shot At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Jon Moxley is set for a shot at Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Championship after beating Darby Allin at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Moxley defeated Allin in the main event of Wednesday’s show, getting the win after reversing a suplex into a top-rope Death Rider for the pinfall.

Moxley will now face Danielson for the AEW World Championship at AEW WrestleDream on October 12th. Danielson came down after the match and tried to choke Moxley before making the match official.

