Jon Moxley Would Love To Face Minoru Suzuki, Thinks Shinsuke Nakamura Is Doing Great In WWE

In an interview with NJPW, Jon Moxley gave his thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE and said that he felt that the former NJPW star is doing great there because fans love him even with a different style. Here are highlights:

On why he chose NJPW: “I’ve always been a fan of NJPW. I loved their wrestlers and matches. When I was in Florida I was obsessed with watching Hiroshi Tanahashi and Minoru Suzuki. To me NJPW is pro-wrestling, and I knew I needed to be here.”

On Minoru Suzuki wanting to wrestle him: “Interesting news to me. I would love nothing more than to share a ring with him. He snaps my arm, cool, it was an honour. I snap his, and I’ve snapped the arm of the great Minoru Suzuki. So either way it’s a good result for me and the fans. That idea, it’s just two dudes who… I feel I understand him. The pleasure he gets out of inflicting pain, and the pleasure he gets out of being in wars. I saw him at WrestleMania weekend live and in person at an independent show. It was a wild 20 minute brawl with sweat flying everywhere and I loved it. I’m a big fan of his. Maybe sometime this summer we can spend some time together and have him show me a few tricks of the trade to take with me back to America. I’ve got an open mind.”

On talking to former NJPW wrestlers in WWE: “Well, Shinsuke Nakamura is in WWE and doing very well. I never got to wrestle him sadly, but he heard that I was likely going over to be in the G1 and he was very pleased, said it was a great life experience. Karl Anderson, who I’ve actually been friends with since I was 18, since we’re both from Cincinnati. I asked him about the G1, a few others as well, and everybody was great and said ‘yeah, go for it’.”

On Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE: “I think he’s doing great there. Fans love him. It’s a different style, but he fits in well because he is charismatic, he is flamboyant. He can go, so whether it’s a New Japan ring or a WWE one he can do well anywhere.”