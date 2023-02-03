Jon Moxley Sees Wrestling As “The Coolest Job In The World”

Jon Moxley appeared recently on The Justin Kinner Show and explained why he doesn’t take a break from AEW or his appearances at independent shows (per Fightful). Moxley explained that the energy and adrenaline he gets from his work in the ring keeps him going and he’d rather not step back from something he finds so personally fulfilling. You can find a highlight from Moxley and listen to the full episode below.

On why he’s so consistently active in the ring: “If I were smart, I would try to get the most amount of money for the least amount of work possible, but believe it or not, in professional wrestling, I used to do it on purpose and for free, and still do because I enjoy it. It’s recreation for me as much as anything else. What else are you going to do with your time? It’s the coolest job in the world. Some people like to go golfing, I like to step into a cage and attack people with weapons and stab people with sharp things. There is really no other level of adrenaline you can reach at a certain point when you’ve been doing this as long as I have. I need it for my soul to get out there and get loose and get a good sweat on. Get a little blood coming from my eyebrow, it’s relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling.”