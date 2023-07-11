wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Announced For Wrestling REVOLVER Appearance
July 11, 2023
A recent tweet from Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Jon Moxley will be appearing at their upcoming Heat Em Up show in August. The announcement states:
🚨BREAKING🚨
Signed for 8/3
#RevolverHEAT
Dayton, OH
LIVE on
@FiteTV
+
The RETURN of
Jon Moxley!
🎟️ http://RevolverTickets.com
Also: Matt Cardona, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Masha Slamovich, Max the Impaler + more!
You can see the original social media post below.
