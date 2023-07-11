Jon Moxley Announced For Wrestling REVOLVER Appearance

A recent tweet from Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Jon Moxley will be appearing at their upcoming Heat Em Up show in August. The announcement states:

🚨BREAKING🚨 Signed for 8/3

#RevolverHEAT

Dayton, OH

LIVE on

@FiteTV

+ The RETURN of

Jon Moxley! 🎟️ http://RevolverTickets.com Also: Matt Cardona, Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Masha Slamovich, Max the Impaler + more!

You can see the original social media post below.