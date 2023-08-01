Jon Moxley Off Wrestling Revolver Show, Replaced By Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley will not be able to compete at Wrestling Revolver’s show this weekend, and Konosuke Takeshita is stepping in in his place. Wrestling Revolver posted a video from Moxley where the AEW star noted he had to pull from the event, after which the company announced Takeshita will face Gringo Loco at the August 3rd show:

