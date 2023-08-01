wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Off Wrestling Revolver Show, Replaced By Konosuke Takeshita
Jon Moxley will not be able to compete at Wrestling Revolver’s show this weekend, and Konosuke Takeshita is stepping in in his place. Wrestling Revolver posted a video from Moxley where the AEW star noted he had to pull from the event, after which the company announced Takeshita will face Gringo Loco at the August 3rd show:
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
A video message from JON MOXLEY.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, Mox will be unable to compete.
Wait until who you hear his HAND PICKED REPLACEMENT!#RevolverHEAT pic.twitter.com/RsgfSKkzDt
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 1, 2023
🚨BREAKING🚨
*MATCH UPDATE*
Signed for 8/3#RevolverHEAT
Dayton, OH
LIVE on @FiteTV+
FIRST TIME EVER
Gringo Loco
🆚
Konosuke Takeshita!
🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/hrtHaokNXM
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 1, 2023
