Jon Moxley Off Wrestling Revolver Show, Replaced By Konosuke Takeshita

August 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley will not be able to compete at Wrestling Revolver’s show this weekend, and Konosuke Takeshita is stepping in in his place. Wrestling Revolver posted a video from Moxley where the AEW star noted he had to pull from the event, after which the company announced Takeshita will face Gringo Loco at the August 3rd show:

