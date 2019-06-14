wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Feels Like A Kid Again, Believes There’s Room For All Fans
– Ahead of his return to the US Independent scene tonight, Jon Moxley spoke to TMZ Sports about how he’s feeling. Moxley is set to face Darby Allin at Northeast Wrestling tonight.
“The last month or so, the last few weeks especially, have been really great just being a professional wrestler. Just got back from Japan for two successful shows over there. I feel like I’m 18 again, right now. I’m just chomping at the bit to get in the ring. I’m like a little kid again. It could be all downhill. It could be a sharp decline, but I’m excited about the future. I could wrestle until I’m 100. Stem cell research, you never know. I have a lot of fans around the world that have stuck with me through thick and thin. And now they are AEW fans. They might be WWE fans too. That’s cool. There’s enough room for everybody.”
More Trending Stories
- Session Moth Martina Denies Reports of Heat For Going to WWE Tryout
- Chris Jericho Slams Fan Who Says AEW Is Trying to Be ‘WWE Lite’
- Swoggle on Why NXT Talent Struggles On the Main Roster, Whether He Had Issues With WWE Creative
- Rumor Killer On Undertaker And Goldberg Getting Into Backstage Verbal Fight At WWE Super ShowDown
- WWE Reportedly Only Big With Children In Saudi Arabia