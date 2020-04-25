Jon Moxley Says WWE Backstage ‘Cameo’ Was Accidental, Talks Being Busted Open at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley explained his little “cameo” on WWE Backstage last month and talked about his AEW Revolution injury in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Moxley appeared on the March 26th episode of WWE Backstage when he walked into the camera frame while Renee Young was co-hosting from home. You can see highlights from the interview below:

On getting busted open at AEW Revolution: “I was screwed up; I headbutted that post really hard. It was terrible. But it was funny too because it was one of the biggest matches of my life to date and it was going pretty good early on. Everybody sees someone run into a post every single match and it doesn’t even get a reaction out of fans anymore. But this stuff is dangerous and it’s a physical sport. Five minutes into the match I’m like, ‘One of the biggest matches of my life and I headbutt the friggin’ post.’ I feel blood coming out and the familiar feel of hot blood running into my eyeball but I’ve got an eye patch on so it’s pooling in my eye. I don’t know how deep this thing is and I don’t want to lose so much blood that I get woozy. So for my own safety, I grabbed a towel from the doctor and tried to put pressure on the wound. Then I got powerbombed onto a table and I’m just laying there thinking, ‘Dude, of all times. The biggest match of my life and I’ve gotta go kill myself.’ So, it was kinda a funny story.”

On his recent “cameo” on WWE Backstage: “The dog was barking and I didn’t know what she was doing. It was nothing. There’s much bigger news going on in the world.”

On how he got involved in Cagefighter: “I wouldn’t really consider myself an actor per se. Pro wrestling will always be my No. 1 priority but you never know what the future holds. If they called me for an Avengers movie right now, I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah! Sign me up!’ It was just a day or two after my WWE contract expired and I was able to pursue whatever I wanted. I got a call from Jay Reso who wrestling fans know as Christian who’s working as an executive producer on this movie. He said they’re looking for somebody with name value in pro wrestling and somebody unattached to WWE. I happened to become available right at that time. He threw my name out there and [the producers] said that was perfect.”

On enjoying acting: “As far as acting goes, I’m kinda up for anything. I don’t necessarily consider myself an actor but I’ve got experience as I’ve done an action movie before, a bunch of commercials and wrestling is part acting. In WWE we said that we were the Navy SEALs of entertainment as we do a little bit of everything – stunts, improv, comedy. It’s not like I’m trying to take over Hollywood and it’s not about how big the part is, but it’s about if it sounds fun or interesting. Fight choreography is really fun and all of my interests rolled into one. I thought it would be a fun project to work on so I jumped headfirst into it.”