Jon Moxley on Getting a Lot of Positive Feedback From WWE Superstars on His AEW Debut, Loved the Symbolism of Cody Destroying the Triple H Throne

– As noted, Flip the Strip recently interviewed AEW’s Jon Moxley (former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose), who discussed his recent WWE exit. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Moxley on how he became a member of the AEW roster: “Really easy. I have always been friends with Cody and Jericho. Their vision of what wrestling is. The first step was getting out of WWE. Then I could look at the landscape. I could stay independent, I could go to Japan, I could do signings, I could just show up places, do a DDT and make a good payday, but that is not what I wanted to do.”

Moxley on what drew him to AEW: “Just the ethos of the place, ‘play your music your way’. Done, that is all I needed to hear. I was like ‘Great, let’s go’. AEW was the dream. We are going to be an awesome wrestling company that is actually awesome. It’s kind of a for the boys by the boy’s thing. There is not a bunch of producers or writers making the decisions. We are making the decisions. It feels to me that the wrestlers and fans are all on the same team. It felt like the fans (at Double or Nothing) were my teammates. Because we all love wrestling. It is cool to be a wrestling fan again.”

Moxley on how his AEW debut played out: “They had a guy come and pick me up. I had my mother with me, she was pretty excited, she has never been on a clandestine mission before. I have done this a couple of times. I had sunglasses, a hood, a hat, a facemask. I looked like one of the guys from LAX.”

Jon Moxley on hearing from his former WWE co-workers on his AEW debut: “Not a lot of questions or detail. But a lot of positivity, texts that say, ‘Good stuff man’, all really positive. Except for the text that says, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t tell me.’ But, I like people to be surprised. But, how much better was it that you really didn’t know?”

His thoughts on Cody Rhodes smashing the Triple H throne: “I thought it was awesome. Obviously, the symbolism. What he wanted to symbolize is he is going to be a wrestler and not an executive. But, art is open to interpretation. If you wanted to say it was him smashing Triple H throne with Triple H’s stupid sledgehammer, then that is what it is to you. I loved it. He told me he had an entrance while I was hiding out, he told me what it was, and I was like oh man, high five.”