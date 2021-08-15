Jon Moxley’s Mystery Partner Revealed At NJPW Resurgence (Pics)

Jon Moxley revealed his partner at NJPW Resurgence, teaming with Yuji Nagata in a loss to The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson). After the match, Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) confronted the Good Brothers who ended up backing down.

Moxley was originally set to partner with Shota Umino but Umino was not able to make the show. Moxley defeated Nagata on AEW Dynamite back in May.