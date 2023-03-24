Jon Moxley’s New Opponent Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

Jon Moxley has a new opponent for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 following Davey Richards’ retirement. As previously reported, Richards announced his retirement from wrestling due to allegations of domestic violence earlier last week. Barnett announced that Moxley, who was set to face Richards at the March 30th show, will now face Alex Coughlin who was originally set to battle Yuya Uemura

The lineup for the show, which is part of The Collective, is:

* Kota Ibushi vs. Mike Bailey

* Josh Barnett vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Jon Moxley vs. Alex Coughlin

* Marina Shafir vs. Killer Kelly

* Erik Hammer vs. Calvin Tankman

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. JR Kratos

* Royce Isaacs vs. Johnny Bloodsport (John Hennigan)

* Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito