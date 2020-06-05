wrestling / News
Jon Moxley’s Opponent On AEW Dark Revealed
It was reported earlier this week that Jon Moxley will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, his second appearance on the show after having a Dark match in March. In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Moxley’s opponent will be Robert Anthony.
He wrote: “Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays! We have a great card next Wednesday night live & Dynamite will be loaded every week leading up to Fyter Fest! #AEWDark also has some huge matches leading up to Fyter! This week on Dark #AEW Champion @JonMoxley takes on @Egos1313!”
Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays! We have a great card next Wednesday night live & Dynamite will be loaded every week leading up to Fyter Fest! #AEWDark also has some huge matches leading up to Fyter! This week on Dark #AEW Champion @JonMoxley takes on @Egos1313! pic.twitter.com/jDBeEnwy8w
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2020
