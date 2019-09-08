Jon Moxley’s Replacement For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport II Announced

– The man who will replace Jon Moxley and face Josh Barnett at Bloodsport II has been announced. As you can see below, Chris Dickinson will now face Barnett in the main event of the show, which takes place on September 14tj from Atlantic City. The show will be available on FITE TV.

Moxley was forced out of the match due to his MRSA infection that also knocked him out of All Out.