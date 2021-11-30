wrestling / News

JONAH Appearance, Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
This week’s Impact Wrestling will see JONAH’s appearing plus more, as announced on Monday. The company has announced that the former Bronson Reed will appear on Thursday’s show after he debuted at Turning Point with an attack on Josh Alexander.

Also set for this week are Drama King Matt vs. Chris Sabin and the team of Rich Swann and Willie Mack battling Joe Doering and Cody Deaner from Violent By Design. Impact Wrestling airs Thursday night on AXS TV.

