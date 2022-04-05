wrestling / News
JONAH, Big Damo, More Announced For PROGRESS Wrestling Atlas Tournament
PROGRESS Wrestling has officially announced the eight participants for its upcoming Atlas Tournament, which will begin with first round action on PROGRESS Chapter 132 on April 17 and conclude with the semifinals and finals on PROGRESS Chapter 133 on April 18 at The Electric Ballroom in London.
Here are the first round matches for the tournament:
* JONAH vs. Sachaff
* Rickey Shane Page vs. Joe Hendry
* Warren Banks vs. Axel Tischer
* Big Damo vs. Luke Jacobs
You can view the bracket below.
