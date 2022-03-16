JONAH Recalls Expecting Move to Main Roster Before WWE Release

JONAH’s release from WWE was a surprise to many, including the former NXT star himself. The former Bronson Reed was recently a guest on Sami Callihan’s Callihan Uncensored podcast and his release from WWE in August of last year, on the heels of an NXT North American Championship run and a Smackdown dark match, was brought up. JONAH told Callihan that he was taken aback by the call that he was being let go.

“Yeah, it’s crazy to me,” he said (per Fightful). “I had some of the biggest names in the business contacting me after and they were scratching their heads. It just seemed like it came out of left field, and I was actually waiting for a call to be moved to Raw or Smackdown and then I got released.. so, very shocking to me.”

He continued, “But as you said, it was like a weight was lifted off my own shoulders. I sort of feel like the shackles are off for a lack of a better term. I can do what I want to do and I’m very lucky to have companies like Impact Wrestling that have sort of nurtured that as well.”

JONAH has been a regular for Impact Wrestling and has also appeared for NJPW Strong, PWG, and Defy.