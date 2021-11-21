Jonah Makes Impact Wrestling Debut, Attacks Josh Alexander at Turning Point

Jonah, formerly Bronson Reed in NXT, made his Impact Wrestling debut at Saturday night’s Turning Point event, attacking Josh Alexander who had just cut a promo about how upset he was that he wasn’t facing Moose for the Impact World Title on the show.

Jonah hit four senton splashes followed by a diving splash from the top rope on Alexander. As a bloodied Alexander was being checked on by officials, Jonah came back down and hit another splash from the top rope.

Jonah (Bronson Reed) was released from WWE back on August 6th. As reported earlier, he had previously been in talks with Impact about appearing at Bound for Glory.