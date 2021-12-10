JONAH vs. Josh Alexander Announced For Impact Hard to Kill

Josh Alexander will get his chance at revenge against JONAH at Impact Hard to Kill. On tonight’s episode, Alexander called out JONAH for a match, only to have Scott D’Amore come out and say JONAH wasn’t in the building tonight. D’Amore then said that Alexander would get his match against JONAH at the January 8th Impact! Plus event.

We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.