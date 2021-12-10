wrestling / News
JONAH vs. Josh Alexander Announced For Impact Hard to Kill
December 9, 2021 | Posted by
Josh Alexander will get his chance at revenge against JONAH at Impact Hard to Kill. On tonight’s episode, Alexander called out JONAH for a match, only to have Scott D’Amore come out and say JONAH wasn’t in the building tonight. D’Amore then said that Alexander would get his match against JONAH at the January 8th Impact! Plus event.
We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s show.
.@Walking_Weapon doesn't wanna wait till #HardToKill to get his hands on @JONAHISHERE!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6TarfTrcA1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Note On Belief in WWE About Status Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly
- R-Truth On Forming a Close Bond With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince’s Reason For Why He Likes Him
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’