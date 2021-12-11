wrestling / News

JONAH Reacts to Johnny Gargano Becoming a Free Agent

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano is now a free agent, and one of his former NXT rivals reacted to the news in JONAH. As previously reported, Gargano became a free agent on Friday and JONAH, who won the NXT North American Championship from Gargano as Bronson Reed, took to Twitter to comment.

JONAH is currently working in NJPW and Impact Wrestling. You can see his post below:

