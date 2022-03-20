JONAH Remembers Being Promised The Top Spot in WWE NXT

In an interview with Callahan Uncensored (via Fightful), JONAH spoke about his time in WWE NXT and recalled being promised the top spot on the WWE brand. He was part of WWE under the name Bronson Reed, and did become NXT North American Champion, but was soon released after losing the belt to Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott (who was also released).

When asked where he thinks he should be in his career, he said: “Very top, world champion. That’s where I’ve always wanted to be and that’s where I still have my goals set. I set goals as they go and build my way up and as for that company that shall not be named, I was destined to become the top guy in the black and gold brand. That’s what was supposed to happen. That’s what was promised. But as we all know, promises don’t get kept a lot in professional wrestling. So now it’s all on my own shoulders and I have to make sure I live up to that hype.”