Jonah Rock And Samuel Shaw Also Get NXT Name Changes
– More name changes for NXT as the former Jonah Rock and Samuel Shaw will also be going by new ring monikers.
Rock will now be Bronson Reed while Shaw has changed his social media account to the name Dexter Lumis.
Hi,
I'm Bronson. pic.twitter.com/fmEmP8CK9E
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) June 10, 2019
Neither Reed nor Lumis have made their NXT TV debuts. They follow in the footsteps over Garza Jr, who announced that he is going by Angel Garza and ACH, who is now Jordan Myles.
