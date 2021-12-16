JONAH Says He Did Scans For WWE 2K22, But Doesn’t Think He’ll Be In The Game

In an interview with Fightful, JONAH said that he already did facial scans and more for WWE 2K22, but doesn’t know if he will make the game after his release from the company. WWE 2K22 is set to arrive in March.

He said: “I did the scans, all the different facial feature scans and I came in for a separate scanning for my tattoos and stuff. I was sent videos from the MoCap people of them doing all my moves and making sure they were right. I was all ready to be in there, but I don’t think that’s happening now. I would love to be in the game. I think, if they were smart, that would appeal to a lot of the fans. ‘Ah, WWE kept these people in the game,’ or unlockable characters, however you want to do it. Nowadays, you pay for them, but it’s something to do. They own the name Bronson Reed, so it’s up to them. I think it would be they would pay my royalties, I don’t have to sign off on anything because I have already done the scans and everything. It would just if they want to pay me money.“