JONAH Says His WWE Release Made More Sense After Debut of NXT 2.0

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), JONAH spoke about his WWE release and said it made more sense when he saw the debut of the new NXT 2.0. JONAH, formerly Bronson Reed, was released back in August, and NXT 2.0 debuted a month later. Here are highlights:

On the negatives of his WWE release: “There’s not much of a negative other than there were still moments that I wanted to have with WWE. Things like being on a WrestleMania or stuff like that. They’re the only negatives that I really see about the whole situation.”

On being surprised by NXT 2.0: “Very surprised. It sort of made more sense once I realized what they were doing as to possibly why I was released. But the black and gold brand itself of NXT was very special to me and those pillars that helped build it. Guys like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole.”

On how the USA deal changed things: “You know, a couple of years ago when NXT got that USA deal, Hunter sat us all down and said how we are this third brand. I think there was that comradery backstage that we wanted to make this show as special as possible. It was the wrestling show, we still got freedom and stuff like that on Wednesdays. Now it seems a little bit, and again, I’m not going to diss anyone that’s on NXT 2.0, I still have friends there, but it is very much just another WWE product. It doesn’t feel like something different for them.”