wrestling / News

JONAH Set As First Competitor In PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2022

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Bronson Reed Jonah Rock

JONAH is the first competitor revealed for the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Monday night that the NXT alumnus will be part of the 2022 tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th.

JONAH made his debuts for NJPW Strong and Impact Wrestling recently following his WWE non-compete clause expiring.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JONAH, PWG Battle of Los Angeles, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading