wrestling / News
JONAH Set As First Competitor In PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2022
December 6, 2021 | Posted by
JONAH is the first competitor revealed for the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Monday night that the NXT alumnus will be part of the 2022 tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th.
JONAH made his debuts for NJPW Strong and Impact Wrestling recently following his WWE non-compete clause expiring.
Jonah Rock is the first entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 7, 2021