JONAH Set For NJPW Nemesis Next Month

JONAH is set to appear at NJPW Nemesis in December. NJPW announced that the former Bronson Reed, who appeared at NJPW Battle in the Valley over the weekend, will be in action at the December 9th show.

JONAH set for action at Nemesis December 9! 【NJoA】

JONAH joins the lineup for Nemesis

After making a major impact in his surprise debut at Battle in the Valley, JONAH hit the cerulean blue ring for the first time at Riverisde’s Detonation tapings Monday night. The Top Dog will also be in action in Hollywood for Nemesis, as he joins the already announced Christopher Daniels in what will be a stacked lineup!

