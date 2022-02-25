JONAH Set to Compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

JONAH has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 over WrestleMania weekend. Barnett announced on Thursday that the Impact and NJPW Strong star will be part of the show, which takes place on March 31st in Dallas, Texas as part of the Collective.

Barnett wrote on Twitter:

“Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport is known for bringing out the heavy and superheavyweights and this man intends to shake the earth with his power. The mountain known as JONAH is coming to fight in #Bloodsport 8. #BloodSport8 Watch it LIVE on @FiteTV”

Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is known for bringing out the heavy and superheavyweights and this man intend to shake the earth with his power.

The mountain known as Jonah is coming to fight in #Bloodsport 8.#BloodSport8

Watch it LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/nKsZJsIQuD

— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 25, 2022