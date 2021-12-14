JONAH Shares His Thoughts on WWE NXT 2.0, the Show’s Change in Direction

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently interviewed former WWE NXT Superstar JONAH, aka Bronson Reed, who discussed the current WWE NXT 2.0 product and the new direction the show has gone in. Below are some highlights:

On if he still watches NXT: “I watch bits and pieces and try to support my friends like Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell, Grayson (Waller), all the Australians, I support those guys. I still have other friends that I made that I watch, but I don’t particularly enjoy it.”

His thoughts on the current direction for NXT 2.0: “I understand what they’re trying to do and the direction they are going in. The thing I like least about it is Hunter had such a vision for what NXT was and that whole vision is just gone now, especially after [NXT WarGames] and it seems to be — I’m not there at the moment — but it seems to be the end of black and gold. It’s disheartening because the guys that were there for that era were trying to make it that third brand and make it different. When I was there and wrestling, I’m a huge pro wrestling fan, and I love WWE, but I saw Raw and SmackDown as the entertainment shows and NXT as the pro wrestling show. Now, it’s just another entertainment show.”

JONAH was released by WWE last August. WWE later relaunched NXT as NXT 2.0 in September.