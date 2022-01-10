JONAH Talks About Wanting A Run In the Impact Wrestling X Division

In an interview with WhatCulture (via Fightful), JONAH spoke about his goals in Impact Wrestling and mentioned that he would like to have a run in the company’s X division.

When asked about going after the championships in the company, he said: “Yeah, 100%. I, you know, want that World Championship. That’s something that I think, hopefully in 2022, I can accomplish. So I’m looking at moves. But at the same time, there is a lot of other workers in IMPACT that I want to work with, especially some guys that I’ve been watching for a long time. So someone like Rhino, I think he and myself could have such an amazing match. So there’s that there’s also the X-Division. You know, Trey Miguel is a fantastic wrestler. And if you saw any of my stuff in NXT, me and Johnny [Gargano], me and the small guys always have great matches. So I’d like to mix it up with someone like Trey Miguel as well.“