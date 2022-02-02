JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new matchup for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV featuring JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve. The new episode airs on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona

* Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin

* Jake Something, Speedball Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton, & Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Jay White, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa

* JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve