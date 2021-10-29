Jonah Weighs In On ROH Releasing Its Roster, If He Was In Talks With Company

Jonah, the former Bronson Reed, was shocked by ROH going on hiatus and releasing its roster. Jonah spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the announcement that ROH will be going on hiatus for the first few months of 2022. You can check out some highlights below:

On his reaction to the news: “It’s very shocking. I have friends within the business that have messaged me straight away saying, ‘What’s going on?’ I assume it has to do with, obviously, unfortunately, the pandemic has affected a lot of wrestling companies and what they’ve been able to earn every quarter, and it looks like, this is just me guessing, it’s from that and that’s what’s happening with Ring of Honor. But I do have some friends in Australia that were set to do work with Ring of Honor, so I’m hoping for them that they can still do so.”

On if he was in talks with ROH: “I’m still, obviously, in talks with different companies. Ring of Honor was something that was definitely on my radar. I have friends within the business that are like, ‘It’s a good place to work.’ I have nothing set in stone with them or anything along those lines, but it was something that I would definitely be interested in. But hopefully it’s something that can survive, I guess. That seems to be the next question. When I was first released, I had someone reach out from Ring of Honor but nothing really since.”