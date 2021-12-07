JONAH On What Attracted Him To NJPW, Having Opportunity To Work On NJPW Strong & Impact

JONAH (aka Bronson Reed) was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and he discussed a variety of topics, including what attracted him to NJPW, having the opportunity to work for both NJPW and Impact, and much more. Here are some highlights:

JONAH on what attracted him to NJPW: “When my time was up with NXT, the first place I thought of was New Japan Pro Wrestling. I wrestled for NOAH for quite an extensive stay for 2013, 2014, 2015, so Japan has a place in my heart when it comes to professional wrestling. When the time is right, I’ll be back in Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Right now, I’m going New Japan STRONG shows and it’s great. It’s a great mix. The last STRONG just had Josh Barnett against one of the Young Lions. Getting to see the Young Lions and the way they progress and the way they are taught in LA Dojo is something that I always put over and let people know, ‘that’s how you do it.'”

On having the opportunity to work for both NJPW and Impact: “I guess I did (feel like the belle of the ball). The most frustrating thing for me was, I just had to get stuff with immigration sorted. Once that was sorted, it was sort of ‘the world is my oyster.’ New Japan is a place I always wanted to go to and the prospect of IMPACT as well, being able to do that because I have a non-exclusive deal, is something that is great for me as the wrestler that I am. I get to showcase my style on various shows and that makes me happy. My loyalties are to New Japan first and now with IMPACT on board, they are up there as well. I wanted to make sure I could do both at the same time and not step on one or the other’s foot.”

On NJPW Strong talent he wants to work with: “Finlay was definitely one of them. I had been able to work with his dad in a coaching and producing aspect, so as soon as I saw I could work with Finlay and wrestle, I said, ‘this is going to be great. I know how his dad works and I know how he works.’ I’m all for that style of wrestling. Juice is one of them. He’s great. I’m not sure what you consider stateside, but Jay White, he’s been here for the last year or so and is someone I would like to get in there with. I look at the roster and I am intrigued with the younger guys as well. Alex Coughlin and some of the Young Lions I can get in the ring with as well.”