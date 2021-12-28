JONAH Reveals When His Current Impact Wrestling Contract Expires

JONAH recently revealed how long his current contract with Impact Wrestling is set to last. The former Bronson Reed spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview and noted that his current agreement will take him through Impact Rebellion, which will take place in April.

“My agreement with IMPACT is through Rebellion, so I know that I’ll be out there on this tour through Rebellion,” JONAH told the site. “I think it’s exciting to be on the road and be in different cities where those people can see IMPACT Wrestling rather than being set in one place.

He continued, “I very much had that with what NXT became after the pandemic, it was set in one place in Florida, and not that that’s not great [having a steady venue], wrestling there is good. But it’s always good when you can go to different towns and get a feel from different crowds.”

JONAH debuted for Impact at Turning Point by attacking Josh Alexander. The two are set to face off at Impact Hard To Kill on January 8th.