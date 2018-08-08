Various News: ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Tickets on Sale, Jonathan Coachman and The Big Show Were at Smackdown, Arn Anderson Making an Appearance on September 30th

– Jonathan Coachman and The Big Show were also backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown. As previously reported, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Afa the Wild Samoan and Kaitlyn were also backstage. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– The pre-sale for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden in April of 2019 started today for ROH Honorclub subscribers. MSG will host their own pre-sale on Thursday before the event officially goes on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster.com at 10 AM EST on Friday. Ringside seats will be $300 while the upper deck will be $30. The event will run head to head with NXT Takeover that evening. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tetsuya Naito have already been announced for the event.

– Arn Anderson will be appearing at the debut of Midwest Wrestling’s Elite on September 30th in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]