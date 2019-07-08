Jonathan Coachman Wrestling Eugene This Week for Organ Donation Awareness

– Keloland TV reports that WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman is set to return to the ring this week for Midwest All Pro Wrestling. Jonathan Coachman will face his old WWE nemesis, Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene), in a Sioux Falls Street Fight at the event. The event is to raise awareness for organ donation, as Coachman’s father recently received a new heart thanks to a donor.

Dinsmore stated on the event, “Here at Icon, we’re going to be right in the parking lot. We’re going to be outdoors. The past couple of years we’ve drawn over 500 people.”

A portion of the ticket sales for the show will go to St. Luke’s Foundation. The event is set for 6:00 pm local time on Friday, July 12.