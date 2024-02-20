Jonathan Coachman Explains Why Cody Rhodes Has to Win at WrestleMania 40

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman discussed why he thinks Cody Rhodes has to win and beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Coachman on why Cody Rhodes has to win at WrestleMania: “I say yes, he has to. There’s a lot of people that say ‘Wins and losses don’t matter.’ I’ve said at times ‘It’s all about the stories. Wins and losses don’t matter.’ For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That’s a long time when you’re doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day and all those guys, they weren’t on TV every single week. So to me, at some point, you’ve got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win.”

On what would happen if Cody doesn’t win at the event: “If you don’t do that, and he does it at, say, SummerSlam? To me, it’s kind of ‘whah whah whah’ moment, because everything leads up to WrestleMania. So my answer, to you, would be yes, he needs to [win].”

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will go down at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.