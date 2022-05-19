wrestling / News

Jonathan Coachman Joins Broadcast Team for Wrestling Entertainment Series

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jonathan Coachman Image Credit: WWE

– Wrestling Entertainment Series has announced that former WWE and ESPN broadcaster Jonathan Coachman will be part of the broadcast commentary team for the promotion’s inaugural event next month. You can view the announcement below.

The upcoming show will air live on FITE TV. It will be held at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK. Here’s the current lineup:

World Championship Match: Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem
World Women’s Championship Match: Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry
World Tag Team Championship Match: Legion of Pain vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin
* Killer Kross vs. JONAH vs. Samuray Del Sol
World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
* Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado
* Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick
* Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr

Jonathan Coachman previously returned to WWE in 2016. He departed WWE in late 2018.

