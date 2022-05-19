wrestling / News
Jonathan Coachman Joins Broadcast Team for Wrestling Entertainment Series
– Wrestling Entertainment Series has announced that former WWE and ESPN broadcaster Jonathan Coachman will be part of the broadcast commentary team for the promotion’s inaugural event next month. You can view the announcement below.
The upcoming show will air live on FITE TV. It will be held at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK. Here’s the current lineup:
* World Championship Match: Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem
* World Women’s Championship Match: Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry
* World Tag Team Championship Match: Legion of Pain vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin
* Killer Kross vs. JONAH vs. Samuray Del Sol
* World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green
* Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado
* Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick
* Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr
Jonathan Coachman previously returned to WWE in 2016. He departed WWE in late 2018.
WES WELCOMES @TheCoachrules TO THE COMMENTARY TEAM 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HnuhtEcLMA
— Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) May 19, 2022
