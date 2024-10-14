Jonathan Coachman Says Kurt Angle Is The Greatest In-Ring Performer Ever

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), Jonathan Coachman said that Kurt Angle is the greatest in-ring performer ever and current wrestlers could learn a lot from him.

He said: “Kurt Angle is the greatest in-ring performer there ever is. People argue with me, I’m telling you right now, there’s been nobody — whether you’re training and you come into the business, or whether you’re an authentic NCAA wrestler like him and Brock and [Gable] and all these guys that’ve done it… What Kurt Angle was able to do, not only in the ring, but also as his character, with the cowboy hats and the singing… He embraced it. I don’t know why more talent doesn’t embrace trying something. Don’t sit on the sidelines and complain that they not using you; walk in, throw 10 things at the wall. If one hits, that could be a Stone Cold Steve Austin.“