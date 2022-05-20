Jonathan Coachman, Matthew Rehwoldt Join WES As Commentary Team

Jonathan Coachman is returning to wrestling, joining Matthew Rehwoldt on Wrestling Entertainment Series’ commentary team. The promotion, which hosts its debut show on June 4th, announced the two as their broadcast team as you can see below.

The promotion was launched by Legion of Pain, formerly known as the Authors of Pain in WWE. This would be Coachman’s first wrestling gig since he did Raw commentary in 2018.

The lineup for the show, which airs live on FITE TV, is:

* World Championship Match: Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem

* World Women’s Championship Match: Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Legion of Pain vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin

* Killer Kross vs. JONAH vs. Samuray Del Sol

* World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

* Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado

* Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

* Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr