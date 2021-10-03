Jonathan Coachman On Why He Didn’t Wrestle Steve Austin At WWE Taboo Tuesday 2005

In an interview for Ad Free Shows (via Fightful, Jonathan Coachman spoke about why he didn’t face off with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE Taboo Tuesday 2005. The match was originally set to be Coach vs. Austin, but the Rattlesnake was pulled from the show and replaced by Batista.

Coach said: “I’ll start this by saying I love Stone Cold Steve Austin. The last couple years we connected a couple times, and I have a lot of respect for what he’s done and what he meant to the business. That was not one of his best moments. He felt like it was below him to step into the ring with me. Even though the storyline was pretty good and at the time I was a heel that was getting quite a bit of heat in the arenas. It wouldn’t have been much more than talking a little trash, you know, Stone Cold Stunner and then I’d wear a dress, but he didn’t even show up. He didn’t show up. That’s the truth. He felt like it was below him, he didn’t show up, but it wasn’t the only time that he did that. The only thing — I’m not even bitter to this day about it. I wish I would have got the check. Because I didn’t get the check. When you wrestled Stone Cold you got paid more. But I have no ill will towards him at all because he had a long career, he had a lot of things going on, he was a big star, and I certainly wasn’t in his world. But that particular time, I wouldn’t say it was his best moment.“