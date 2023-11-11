Jonathan Coachman Recalls Meeting The Rock for the First Time

– Former WWE broadcaster and talent Jonathan “Coach” Coachman joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet this week, and he discussed meeting The Rock for the first time in 1999 on Vince McMahon’s birthday. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Coachman on when he first met The Rock: “I’ll never forget the first day I met him. August 24, 1999, which just happens to be Vince McMahon’s birthday as well.”

On his first impressions of The Rock: “I remember … watching him walk in and thinking, ‘This is the coolest human being I’ve ever seen in my life. Then getting to work so closely with him for the next two or three years, watching how he treats people, even to this day, is amazing to me.”