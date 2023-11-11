Jonathan Coachman Recalls Being Punished In WWE For Not Doing Afghanistan Tour

Jonathan Coachman recalled in his recent interview how he was punished by Vince McMahon for not doing a WWE tour in Afghanistan after 9/11. Coachman told the story on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, saying that the tour was voluntary and that he declined go to. He noted that shortly after, he was directed to attack the Undertaker and be beaten down by Taker and Batista in a post-show dark segment. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being punished for refusing to go: “I should have known that it wasn’t just going to end there [with the refusal]. So fast forward a week, and at that time I was out doing commentary, and the show ends and The Undertaker ends the show and he’s getting ready to walk up the ramp and the referee comes over, he says — and the music’s playing — he’s like, ‘Go hit Taker from the back, go hit Taker.’ I’m like, ‘Why would I do that? That makes no sense.’ They’re like, ‘Vince is telling …’ There it is. So he was angry that I told him no and that I went against, you know, god forbid you say no to anybody, especially Vince.”

On what happened next: “And so like the team player that I am, I go over, I attack the Undertaker, he turns around, apologizes to me, and says, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t want to do it,’ throws me, proceeds to beat me up, and as he gets done, Batista’s music hits down comes Batista. He does the same thing gives me his three finishes. I was so irate. You know the few times in life where you get so angry you start to cry, like it’s just your emotions are just overwhelming, that was one of those moments.”