Jonathan Coachman Says Ariel Helwani Is Banned From UFC Events, Implies Wrestlers Don’t Like Him

In a series of posts on Twitter, Jonathan Coachman took aim at MMA reporter Ariel Helwani following his appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber. Helwani made headlines recently for a comment from Tony Khan, who called him a ‘fraud’. WWE later had comments about the incident on commentary, calling Helwani an “unbiased” journalist who asks the tough questions, whether “you want to answer or not.”

According to Coachman, Helwani is banned from UFC events, which is why his contract with ESPN didn’t last long. He also implied that wrestlers do not like Helwani due to how he behaves around them.

Coachman wrote: “It’s really cool to see an event that Ariel can actually get in the building for. I would be excited also. If you don’t know NOW YOU KNOW!!!! 1. Ariel is not allowed in the building for ufc events. And espn clearly didn’t know ‘when they hired him. Which is why he only lasted one contract. Also the mockery he makes of pro wrestling like he could EVER do it not only upsets me but alot of people actually IN the business. When you do this for a living like I did for well over 10 years. Look back at the last year. Talking trash to actually wrestlers like Booker T on a talk show when he is 140 pounds soaking wet. He is a fan. That’s it. He is not and never will be. Fans are not WWE talent.

Over 20 years on and off. 16 Wrestlemanias. Actually participated in 2 Royal Rumbles. I think I am qualified. Not bitter. I just respect the business whether I am still in it or not. Wrestlers can’t stand it when an outsider comes in and doesn’t respect their space. I KNOW. I know the whole thing. Believe me I saw that too. I have been on both sides. An interviewer and also a talent in the ring. You either have to be one or the other. And when you are 140 pounds and won’t get physical EVER than don’t talk trash and be a journalist. They will use anyone especially if that person is from Montreal. Trust me Triple H not having an issue is way different then a regular wrestling. HHH has a show to promote and they know fanboy will do whatever they want him to do.”

