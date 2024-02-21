Jonathan Coachman Hopes The Rock Continues To Show Up Often After Return

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Jonathan Coachman gave his thoughts on The Rock’s recent WWE return, as well as his heel turn. Rock’s return so far has included slapping Cody Rhodes and joining the Bloodline.

He said: “I hope that The Rock is back and is gonna show up many times. A lot of guys won’t go full-blown heel because it costs them money in their merch. But now if you can be a really cool heel, like The Rock is, then you can flip it on its head no matter how you do it. And I hope that young kids are looking at that and saying, ‘This is what I can be.’“