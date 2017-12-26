wrestling / News
Jonathan Coachman Thinks Vince McMahon Could Buy The Carolina Panthers
December 26, 2017 | Posted by
Jonathan Coachman recently spoke with TMZ, and speculated that Vince McMahon may be actually looking to buy the Carolina Panthers. Coach says that North Carolina is Vince’s “home base” and that, “He’s a billionaire, he could come up with the funds, and he’s also at the age where other owners would respect that.” He also said if Vince brought back the XFL that they will do it right this time.