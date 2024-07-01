Jonathan Coachman Knows What He’d Want To Do If He Returned To WWE

Jonathan Coachman isn’t looking for a full time return to WWE, but he does see a place for him if he were to potentially come back. The former WWE announcer recently appeared on The Angle Podcast and noted that while he doesn’t want to be part of a three-person announce team, he has some things he would be open to if he were to come back. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On what he would want to do: “I know exactly what I would want to do. I do not want to go back and sit at a three person table with Corey Graves or Michael Cole, I have no desire to do that. I would do a two person commentary team, but in reality, what am I best at? There’s a lot of talent that no matter how much they practice, how much they try, they will never be good on the microphone. To me, mic work is as important as in-ring work. If you can’t do it, you’re not gonna get over to the full capacity that you want, making yourself a main-event star. Where I can help the most is being a sidekick to somebody, being a manager to somebody, putting together a group of people and leading them. The other thing that I’ve learned in the past fifteen years, I’m a really good leader. I’m really good at making decisions and executing them. If I came back, that would be my ideal role and a two person commentary booth. I think that would be a blast to do that now, especially with some of the younger talent that don’t quite understand how to cut a promo. I learned from the best, I was learning from The Rock for two years. There is a pause to it, there is an inflection to it, there is an understanding that it doesn’t matter when the red light comes on, you’ve got to hit it in this length of time. That’s where I think I could really help.”

On who he’d like to work with: “Not that he needs it because I don’t think he does, but I think it would be fun to work with Drew McIntyre because he’s such a big dude. I think having somebody put over how good he is and how big he is would be a lot of fun. I’ve seen different stories, and I don’t know how much is true about the Hurt Business not being reconvened because of The Bloodline. Who knows, maybe there’s a guy in NXT or developmental that we don’t even know yet that’s being held back because they can’t talk. I think I’d love to help somebody new as well.”