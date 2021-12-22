wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Added to 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
The ROH World Champion is headed to Los Angeles to compete in the 2022 Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday night that Jonathan Gresham is the 12th competitor in the 2022 iteration of the long-running independent tournament, as you can see below.
Gresham joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Daniel Garcia, Jack Cartwheel, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, and Aramis in the tournament. It takes place on January 29th and 30th in LA.
Jonathan Gresham is the twelfth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Why No WWE Performers Sent In Videos For ROH Final Battle
- Rhett Titus on How Austin Aries Farted on Him During His First Day of Wrestling Training
- Matt Hardy Wants the Hardy Boys to Reform and Face Sting and Darby Allin
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley