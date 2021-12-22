Jonathan Gresham Added to 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

The ROH World Champion is headed to Los Angeles to compete in the 2022 Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday night that Jonathan Gresham is the 12th competitor in the 2022 iteration of the long-running independent tournament, as you can see below.

Gresham joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Daniel Garcia, Jack Cartwheel, Bandido, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, and Aramis in the tournament. It takes place on January 29th and 30th in LA.