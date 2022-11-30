wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
Jonathan Gresham is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander and Alex Shelley.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.
Jonathan Gresham is the seventh entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Completes Quill Gargano’s WWE Debut With Special Photo
- Marina Shafir On Why MMA vs WWE Horsewomen Match Never Happened, Her Transition Into Wrestling
- Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)