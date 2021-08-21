Jonathan Gresham On Alex Shelley Pushing Him To Work With Lee Moriarty, Being Impressed By Moriarty’s Skills

In a recent interview with Fightful, Jonathan Gresham discussed Alex Shelley pushing for him to work with Lee Moriarty, what impressed him about their match together, and much more. Here’s what Gresham had to say:

Jonathan Gresham on Lee Moriarty pushing for him to work with Lee Moriarty: “Being there with Lee, the first time, at GCW. This one we kind of knew each other, so I wasn’t taken by surprise or anything. But, when I wrestled him at the GCW show, the first one—last year, I think it was—before the match happened, I’m really cool with Alex Shelley, and Shelley and I like to talk about guys that are like-minded. Shelley would consistently call me and just have a conversation, and randomly, completely off-topic, he just goes, ‘You have to work with Moriarty.’ I’m like, ‘…okay.’ He’s like, ‘No, even if it’s just training. You’re gonna love him.’ He just kept telling me, kept telling me. So the star just aligned and then GCW booked me against Moriarty. I was going in looking forward to it, ‘cause Shelley was there too. He’s very quiet when you meet him the first time. He talks to me a little bit more now, but he’s very quiet when you meet him for the first time. Again, it’s me settling into how I’m being viewed now.”

On planning their match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 in October of last year: “So, I kept trying to talk to him about the match, but I realized he was giving me the floor. It didn’t really hit me until fifteen minutes in, ‘Oh, that’s right. I’m the veteran.’ So, that’s what we’re taught when we first come in. Me being in Ring of Honor, where I’m with my peers. Lethal looks at me on the same level even though I’m not. He gives me the floor to share ideas and go over matches with him. So, in this situation, Lee just let me plan everything. We planned the majority of the match, what really got me was the parts of wrestling you don’t talk about in the back that he just did. You really have to be someone that studies wrestling from all over the world to pick up on these things. It took me a really long time to get to where Lee Moriarty is. He’s, what, three / four years in now?”

On his thoughts on their match and why he’s impressed with Moriarty’s skills: “The thing that he’s picked up on now, it took me seven years to really understand it. I say this all the time with the guys I speak to. I think the guys that really study wrestling, they watch the guys—the Hero’s, the Claudio’s, the Danielson’s, the Cabana’s—and when they left Ring of Honor, ‘cause I’m a student of Ring of Honor wrestling, I believe I picked up where they left off, as far as psychology wise. I added mine on top of that with a collection of things that I learned from other places. I feel like Lee did the same thing. A lot of the things he did in that match were not called. It was amazing. We just gelled. Whenever I talk about it I bring up this one spot where I kick out—he’s doing a lateral press on me—I kick out and he looks at it and he uses his foot to put it back down. In that moment, and that was in the early moments of the match, in that moment I said to myself, ‘This is going to be good.’ I just knew I was going to enjoy this match thoroughly. I did. It was one of my favorite matches of that year. So, I can say so much great stuff about Lee Moriarty.”