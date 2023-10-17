wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham Announced for AJPW Giant Series 2023

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jonathan Gresham Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: FITE TV

– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will make his AJPW debut for the upcoming Giant Series 2023 Hokkaido Edition. This will be Gresham’s first appearance in AJPW. You can view the announcement below:

