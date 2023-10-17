wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Announced for AJPW Giant Series 2023
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will make his AJPW debut for the upcoming Giant Series 2023 Hokkaido Edition. This will be Gresham’s first appearance in AJPW. You can view the announcement below:
【 特別参戦選手決定‼】
「#ajpw ジャイアントシリーズ 2023～北海道篇～」に
ジョナサン・グレシャム・選手の参戦が決定！
全日本プロレス初参戦となる
The Octopusの異名を持つジョナサン・グレシャム選手の活躍にどうぞご期待ください！
🔻詳細はこちら🔻https://t.co/KEEoHnVlt1#ajpw pic.twitter.com/eneu3o5c01
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) October 17, 2023
