Jonathan Gresham Announces First Ever ‘Terminus’ Event, Seth Rollins and Others Respond

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Jonathan Gresham announced plans for the first ever ‘Terminus’ event on January 16. The event, which promises ‘modern age grappling’, will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. At this time, it’s unknown if this will be a one-off event, one of a series of events or the start of a new company.

In a post on Twitter, WWE’s Seth Rollins responded to the news. He wrote: “One time a young JG paid my booking fee—when the promoter couldn’t come up with the cash—so I would stay and work. We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people, & had a couple more bangers months later. He never looked back. Invest in yourself, friends.

You can see that and other responses below.

