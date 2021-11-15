Jonathan Gresham Announces First Ever ‘Terminus’ Event, Seth Rollins and Others Respond

In a post on Twitter, Jonathan Gresham announced plans for the first ever ‘Terminus’ event on January 16. The event, which promises ‘modern age grappling’, will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. At this time, it’s unknown if this will be a one-off event, one of a series of events or the start of a new company.

T E R M I N U S M O D E R N • A G E • G R A P P L I N G 1. 16. 22 A T L A N T A G A pic.twitter.com/CdVzmRdzXW — I AM THE FOUNDATION (@TheJonGresham) November 15, 2021

In a post on Twitter, WWE’s Seth Rollins responded to the news. He wrote: “One time a young JG paid my booking fee—when the promoter couldn’t come up with the cash—so I would stay and work. We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people, & had a couple more bangers months later. He never looked back. Invest in yourself, friends.”

You can see that and other responses below.

One time a young JG paid my booking fee—when the promoter couldn’t come up with the cash—so I would stay and work. We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people, & had a couple more bangers months later. He never looked back. Invest in yourself, friends. https://t.co/A6hMIOmb56 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 15, 2021

This looks exciting! Best grappler in the game is @MarinaShafir. 💎😉 https://t.co/k2h3R4krMZ — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) November 15, 2021

grappling enthusiasts rejoice. @TheJonGresham is one of the best I’ve ever competed against. https://t.co/4vNYlNi3E3 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 15, 2021

Something big is coming https://t.co/V3hjWj8lxe — El Consigliere (@KennyKingPb2) November 15, 2021

DAMN DUDE ALL THE LIMB RIPPING GRAPPLERS ARE GATHERING IN GEORGIA THIS LOOKS SICK https://t.co/R0bDEFGgdk — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) November 15, 2021

