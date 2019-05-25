wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham On Being in NJPW Best of Super Juniors, The Best Wrestling Advice He’s Been Given, More
– Jonathan Gresham is the latest guest in ROH’s 10 Questions Q&A and discussed being in NJPW Best of the Super Juniors, plus more. Highlights are below:
On the best wrestling advice he was given: “It wasn’t so much advice, but a promoter I worked for a lot in the Midwest once told me I’d never be taken serious as a tech-style wrestler. To be honest, that lit a fire inside me to do more and try harder. And if not for that I might not be here in ROH.”
On his favorite countries to wrestle in: “Japan, Germany, and the UK. I feel the fans there accepted me and my brand of wrestling from the start. They made me feel more comfortable performing. I don’t think I’d be the way I am now without those fans and tours.”
On his favorite video game: “I can’t just name one. But Duck Hunt, Fallout 4, [Metal Gear Solid] 1, Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater. Fight Night Round 2 as well.”
On his thoughts regarding being in his first NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors: “Is this really happening?”
On his message to Silas Young: “It’s only a matter of time before karma catches up to you.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Actually Seeing Part Of Owen Hart’s Fall At Over the Edge 1999
- Bret Hart Wishes Goldberg Heard Him Better When He Said ‘Don’t Hurt Me’
- Sean Waltman Recalls JBL & Steve Blackman Getting Into Legit Fight, Vince McMahon Calling Stu Hart About Owen’s Death
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Jerry Sags Shooting on Scott Hall in the Ring in WCW Over a Chair Shot