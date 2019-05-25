Jonathan Gresham On Being in NJPW Best of Super Juniors, The Best Wrestling Advice He’s Been Given, More

– Jonathan Gresham is the latest guest in ROH’s 10 Questions Q&A and discussed being in NJPW Best of the Super Juniors, plus more. Highlights are below:

On the best wrestling advice he was given: “It wasn’t so much advice, but a promoter I worked for a lot in the Midwest once told me I’d never be taken serious as a tech-style wrestler. To be honest, that lit a fire inside me to do more and try harder. And if not for that I might not be here in ROH.”

On his favorite countries to wrestle in: “Japan, Germany, and the UK. I feel the fans there accepted me and my brand of wrestling from the start. They made me feel more comfortable performing. I don’t think I’d be the way I am now without those fans and tours.”

On his favorite video game: “I can’t just name one. But Duck Hunt, Fallout 4, [Metal Gear Solid] 1, Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater. Fight Night Round 2 as well.”

On his thoughts regarding being in his first NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors: “Is this really happening?”

On his message to Silas Young: “It’s only a matter of time before karma catches up to you.”